Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $39.17

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

