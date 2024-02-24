Brokerages Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Target Price at $8.36

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 8.34. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,973,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,898 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,777,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 509,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

