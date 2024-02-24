Brokerages Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target at $81.37

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.