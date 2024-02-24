Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price at $54.13

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 607.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 75,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

