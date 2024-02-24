Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,512 shares of company stock worth $549,842. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

