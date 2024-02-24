Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $75.67

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DD opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

