Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $75.67

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.