Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Target Price at $57.00

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have commented on BSY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

