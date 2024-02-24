Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.410-1.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $28,358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,308 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,934,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 51.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 516,737 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Articles

