BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

