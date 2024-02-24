BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

