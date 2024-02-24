BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2024

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSGFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.