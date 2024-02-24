Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 1,520 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.34.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

