Brasada Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,070 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.5 %

CHDN stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.