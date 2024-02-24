Brasada Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $47,086,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $183.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

