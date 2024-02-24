Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

RRC stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

