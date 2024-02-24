Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

