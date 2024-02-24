Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,083 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.72% of EZCORP worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 589,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 149.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in EZCORP by 203.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EZCORP by 76.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $10.71 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $590.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.66 million. Research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

