Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $21,366,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $153.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

