Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Brady has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

