Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.86%.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
Borr Drilling stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.49 million, a P/E ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.
Borr Drilling Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Borr Drilling by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,191,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,270,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after buying an additional 129,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
