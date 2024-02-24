Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $948.49 million, a P/E ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 3.07.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,959,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,118,000 after purchasing an additional 897,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,270,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 129,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,191,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,413,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after buying an additional 367,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,175,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

