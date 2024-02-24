BNB Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $380.59 or 0.00744800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion and $1.57 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,543,355 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,543,381.06744716. The last known price of BNB is 379.54216449 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2070 active market(s) with $1,726,077,422.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

