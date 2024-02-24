BMO Capital Markets Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $59.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.42.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,460,000 after acquiring an additional 775,588 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

