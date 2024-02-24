BMO Capital Markets Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $80.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.69.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $339.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.