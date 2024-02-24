Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 1615810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

