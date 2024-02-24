Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $42,180.80 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00.

NYSE SQ opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 399.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

