Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $42,180.80 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00.
Block Trading Up 16.1 %
NYSE SQ opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 399.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $83.29.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
