Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.46

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 55310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on BXSL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,543,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

