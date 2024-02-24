BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Bought by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,433,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 125,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 785,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MHD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 57,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

