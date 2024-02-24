BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BME. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

BME opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

