BITICA COIN 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.38 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $171,295.41 and $1.38 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001395 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00014583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,051.18 or 0.99995040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00180567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,066,546,192 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000948 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

