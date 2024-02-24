Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00020009 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

