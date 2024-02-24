Bitcoin Cash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.14 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $269.24 or 0.00526888 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.29 billion and $203.14 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,099.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00147179 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00025573 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,650,638 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
