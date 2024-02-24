Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Birks Group stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

