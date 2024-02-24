Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Biogen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $223.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock worth $151,530. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Biogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 36,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

