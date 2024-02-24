Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

BPTH stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Path by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

