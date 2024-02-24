BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
