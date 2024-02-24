Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 605 ($7.62) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Rightmove to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.31) to GBX 675 ($8.50) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 599.13 ($7.54).
In related news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.04), for a total value of £11,247.08 ($14,161.52). 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
