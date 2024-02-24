Berenberg Bank Raises Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target to GBX 695

Conduit (LON:CRE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 635 ($8.00) to GBX 695 ($8.75) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRE opened at GBX 505 ($6.36) on Wednesday. Conduit has a 1-year low of GBX 428.32 ($5.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 518 ($6.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £834.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3,607.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 467.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 460.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Conduit’s payout ratio is 20,714.29%.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

