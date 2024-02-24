Benchmark Begins Coverage on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.05.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $796.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

