Bell Financial Group Limited (BFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Bell Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Bell Financial Group alerts:

Bell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bell Financial Group Limited provides broking, online broking, corporate finance, and financial advisory services to private, institutional and corporate clients. It operates through Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional segments. The company offers equities, portfolio administration, foreign exchange, superannuation, fixed income, margin lending, structured products, and third party clearing services, as well as retail, wholesale, and institutional online broking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.