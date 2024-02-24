Beldex Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $260.98 million and $2.72 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.39 or 0.05794788 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00024276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,367,027 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,307,027 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

