Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Belden Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $84.00 on Friday. Belden has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,358,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

