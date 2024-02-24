Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Position Lessened by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $87.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

