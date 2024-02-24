Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

