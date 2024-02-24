Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. 1,709,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,764. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 180.92%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

