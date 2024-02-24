Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.18. 345,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,841. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $523.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.48.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

