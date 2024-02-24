Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.10. The company had a trading volume of 574,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.15 and a 200-day moving average of $456.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

