Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Posts Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 2,111.60% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

