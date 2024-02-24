Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Barings BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 87.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Barings BDC Price Performance

BBDC stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

