Barclays Raises The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$75.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

TSE DSG opened at C$116.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.09. The firm has a market cap of C$9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$95.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of C$196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 2.6166482 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.39, for a total value of C$362,907.31. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.39, for a total value of C$362,907.31. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total transaction of C$2,205,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,627. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

