Barclays Lowers Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 325

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 336 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($4.09) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.25) to GBX 289 ($3.64) in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legal & General Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.71) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 304 ($3.83).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.06. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.13 ($3.92).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.36 ($4,222.31). In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,829.84 ($2,304.00). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,336 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.36 ($4,222.31). Insiders purchased 2,766 shares of company stock worth $682,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

